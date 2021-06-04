Italy arrives at EURO 2020 after a perfect qualifying campaign, winning all ten of their fixtures and scoring 37 goals in the process.

A 9-1 win against Armenia in November 2019 was a particular highlight and capped off a dramatic resurgence for the country after they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Former player Roberto Mancini -- who took over the national side six months after their heart-breaking play-off loss to Sweden -- guided his country back to tournament football and has recently expressed optimism of their chances this summer.

Italy's line-up features the exciting blend of an experienced core and promising young talent, and they play in a fluid 4-3-3 formation that is full of speed and energy.

What is Italy's best previous performance at a European Championship?

Winners (1968)

How did Italy qualify for EURO 2020?

By winning Group J with a record of P10 W10 D0 L0 F37 A4.

What kind of form are Italy in?

Last six games: WWWWWW

Who is one Italian player you might have heard of?

Marco Verratti: the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is part of Italy's engine, and arguably needs to prove a point on the international stage for his country.

Who is one Italian player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Ciro Immobile: Don't be fooled by his name, Immobile is a pacy forward who has scored 56 goals in the last two Serie A seasons for Lazio.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Parma at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy, Wednesday, May Credit: AP

Did you know this about Italy?

En route to their championship victory on home soil in 1968, Italy won their semi-final match against the Soviet Union on a coin toss after a 0-0 draw.

What are Italy's group fixtures at EURO 2020?

All times CEST.

Italy vs Turkey, 11 June, 21:00 (Stadio Olympico, Rome)

vs Turkey, 11 June, 21:00 (Stadio Olympico, Rome) Italy vs Switzerland, 16 June, 21:00 (Stadio Olympico, Rome)

vs Switzerland, 16 June, 21:00 (Stadio Olympico, Rome) Italy vs Wales, 20 June, 18:00 (Stadio Olympico, Rome)

What are the odds of Italy winning EURO 2020?

11/1 (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CEST)