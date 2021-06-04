BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Sport

EURO 2020: This is your quick guide to Italy - form, fixtures, and players to watch

Access to the comments Comments
By Matthew Holroyd
Italy celebrates Manuel Locatelli's goal during their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Bulgaria.
Italy celebrates Manuel Locatelli's goal during their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Bulgaria.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/ Tony Uzunov
Text size Aa Aa

Italy arrives at EURO 2020 after a perfect qualifying campaign, winning all ten of their fixtures and scoring 37 goals in the process.

A 9-1 win against Armenia in November 2019 was a particular highlight and capped off a dramatic resurgence for the country after they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Former player Roberto Mancini -- who took over the national side six months after their heart-breaking play-off loss to Sweden -- guided his country back to tournament football and has recently expressed optimism of their chances this summer.

Italy's line-up features the exciting blend of an experienced core and promising young talent, and they play in a fluid 4-3-3 formation that is full of speed and energy.

What is Italy's best previous performance at a European Championship?

Winners (1968)

How did Italy qualify for EURO 2020?

By winning Group J with a record of P10 W10 D0 L0 F37 A4.

What kind of form are Italy in?

Last six games: WWWWWW

Who is one Italian player you might have heard of?

Marco Verratti: the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is part of Italy's engine, and arguably needs to prove a point on the international stage for his country.

Who is one Italian player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Ciro Immobile: Don't be fooled by his name, Immobile is a pacy forward who has scored 56 goals in the last two Serie A seasons for Lazio.

Credit: AP
Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Parma at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy, Wednesday, MayCredit: AP

Did you know this about Italy?

En route to their championship victory on home soil in 1968, Italy won their semi-final match against the Soviet Union on a coin toss after a 0-0 draw.

What are Italy's group fixtures at EURO 2020?

All times CEST.

  • Italy vs Turkey, 11 June, 21:00 (Stadio Olympico, Rome)
  • Italy vs Switzerland, 16 June, 21:00 (Stadio Olympico, Rome)
  • Italy vs Wales, 20 June, 18:00 (Stadio Olympico, Rome)

What are the odds of Italy winning EURO 2020?

11/1 (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CEST)