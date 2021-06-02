A sinkhole that has been growing by dozens of metres every day has had residents of a rural area in the central Mexican state of Puebla worried since last weekend.
In Santa María Zacatepec, some 119 kilometres from Mexico City, the Sánchez family was startled on Saturday afternoon by a loud bang, which they initially thought was a lightning strike.
However, shortly afterwards, the Sanchezes discovered that a few metres from their house, in the middle of a field, the earth had collapsed.
The sinkhole is filled with water, surrounded by green fields and cordoned off by the authorities.
More No Comment
LEGO staff create the world’s largest ever football made of bricks
Cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov conduct spacewalk from the ISS
Wandering elephants in China roam villages, wreck crops
Humanoid robot aims to read and react to human emotion
Lyon Danse Biennale
Thousands of Palestinian volunteers clean the debris in the streets of Gaza
Taiwan: 'Spiderman and Ninja Turtle' donate food to frontline medical staff
Through theatre, feminists protest against violence during demonstrations in Colombia
Gazans head to the beach as ceasefire holds
Sri Lanka: Police investigate fire on ship off Colombo
The show must go on! Puppeteers pick up the pieces of destroyed theatre in Gaza
Greenpeace activists block a soya warehouse in western France
New Zealand Floods
Ethiopia rallies against US over Tigray restrictions
Belarusians protest outside EU representation office in Warsaw against arrest of journalist