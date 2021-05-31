Did Denmark help the U.S. spy on European leaders?

Denmark's intelligence services helped the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) to spy on European politicians including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a report has claimed.

Danish public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR) says that between 2012 and 2014 the Danish Defense Intelligence Service aided the NSA to steal data via underwater internet cables.

U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden first alleged that the U.S. had tapped Merkel's phone in 2013, a claim that was not outrightly denied by the White House.

The new investigation conducted by DR with several European news outlets claims that the NSA accessed text messages and the phone conversations of a number of other leading politicians.

DR says nine sources with access to classified information have confirmed the report.

Denmark's defence ministry has yet to comment but Defence Minister Trine Bramsen, who has been on the job since 2019 told DR that "systematic eavesdropping of close allies is unacceptable."

France on Monday said the allegations were "extremely serious" if proven.

"It is extremely serious, we need to see if our partners in the EU, the Danes, have committed errors or faults in their cooperation with American services," France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France Info radio.

He said the facts must first "be verified" and then "conclusions drawn in terms of cooperation."

The report comes at a critical time for transatlantic cooperation, just two weeks before U.S. President Joe Biden is due to visit Europe for the first time since he took office on the occasion of a G7 summit.

