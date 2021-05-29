Mali coup leader becomes transitional President

Mali's constitutional court on Friday announced that the country's 2020 coup leader Col. Assimi Goita was to take over the role of president of the country's transitional government after the resignation of President Bah N'Daw.

N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane resigned on Wednesday after they were released from detention.

The U.N. Security Council said Wednesday after a closed meeting that the resignations were forced and demanded an immediate resumption of the civilian-led transition and said the military should return to their barracks.

The U.N., the African Union and other international bodies, as well as the U.S., had also urged Mali's military to release the transitional leaders.

N'Daw and Ouane were arrested on Monday, along with other leaders of the transitional government, hours after naming a new Cabinet that did not include two key military leaders.

Goita, who led the junta calling itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, has served as Mali's vice president in the transitional government formed last September.

He has held that position despite initial calls from the international community for an entirely civilian-led transition.