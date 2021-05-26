'Obviously a failure': EU lawyer slams AstraZeneca's vaccine record

After months of a bitter dispute over vaccine delivery delays between the European Union and AstraZeneca, a highly publicised trial opened on Wednesday in Brussels.

The EU has demanded the company makes an immediate delivery of COVID-19 shots it insists were due under their agreement.

AstraZeneca's contract signed with the European Commission foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among all 27 member states, with an option for a further 100 million.

The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021. But only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.

Deliveries have increased slightly since then. But according to the European Commission, the company is set to provide only 70 million doses in the second quarter, even though it had promised 180 million.

EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the court the company now expects to deliver the total number of doses by the end of December. "With a six-month delay, it's obviously a failure," he said.

'Best reasonable effort'

His main argument is that AstraZeneca should have used production sites in the bloc and the UK for EU supplies as part of a "best reasonable effort'' clause in the contract. He said that 50 million doses that should have been delivered to the EU went to countries outside the bloc instead, " in violation'' of their contract.

The lawyer also accused the drugmaker of granting preferential treatment to the UK instead of delivering jabs to the EU.

Jafferali has said the company should use all four plants listed in their contract for deliveries to the EU. He also accused the company of misleading the European Commission by providing data lacking clarity on the delivery delays.

While the bloc insists AstraZeneca has breached its contractual obligations, the company says it has fully complied with the agreement, arguing that vaccines are difficult to manufacture and it made its best effort to deliver on time.

Lawyers for the company will address the court later on Wednesday.

As part of an advanced purchase agreement with vaccine companies, the EU said it invested €2.7 billion, including €336 million, to finance the production of AstraZeneca's serum at four factories.

Following Wednesday's hearing, a second one is slated for Friday. The date of the ruling has yet to be announced.

A long-standing dispute

Amid a deadly surge of coronavirus infections in Europe earlier this year, delays in vaccine production and deliveries hampered the EU's vaccination campaign.

Cheaper and easier to use than rival shots from Pfizer-BioNTech, the AstraZeneca vaccine was a pillar of the EU's vaccine rollout. But the EU's partnership with the firm quickly deteriorated amid accusations it favoured its relationship with British authorities.

While the UK made quick progress in its vaccination campaign thanks to the AstraZeneca shots, the EU faced criticism for its slow start.

Concerns over the pace of the rollout across the EU grew after AstraZeneca said it couldn't supply EU members with as many doses as originally anticipated because of production capacity limits.

Improving indicators in Europe

The health situation has dramatically improved in Europe in recent weeks, with the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths on a sharp downward trend as vaccination has picked up.

About 300 million doses of vaccine have been delivered in Europe -- a region with around 450 million inhabitants, with about 245 million already administered.

About 46% of the EU population have had at least one dose.

In total, the European Commission has secured more than 2.5 billion vaccine doses with various manufacturers.

It recently sealed another major order with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 shot to share between the bloc's countries.