Scores of people rallied in Ukraine on Saturday in support of the Trangender and LGBT community.
Crowds gathered in the capital Kyiv, waving flags and chanting as they called on the government to change legislation they see as discriminatory.
In 2019 the World Health Organzation accepted new measures which gave greater rights to those wishing to change their gender registered at birth and no longer classed the decision as a mental health or behavioral disorder.
The Ukraine health ministry has yet to accept these measures.
People wishing to change gender in Ukraine currently have to pass a psychiatric exam, explained Inna Iryskina, a coordinator at LGBTQ NGO Insight.
Transgender diagnoses are then classified as a psychiatric disease.
Some activists opposing the march also attended and were separated by lines of police.
