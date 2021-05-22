A powerful earthquake struck southern Qinghai province in China early on Saturday causing what experts say will be significant economic loss.

The 7.3-quake took place around 1,000km north of an earlier tremor on Friday night in southwestern China near Myanmar, which caused at least three deaths and 27 injuries according to officials.

US geophysicists said the two quakes were not related.

The latest took place in a mainly rural region and so far there have been no reports of any casualties.

Aftershocks continued into Saturday morning, with multiple smaller tremors recorded by China's earthquake administration.

The country's worst earthquake in recent years was in the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province in 2008 when almost 90,000 people died.