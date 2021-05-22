BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Netherlands

One killed, four injured in Amsterdam stabbing

Access to the comments Comments
By AP
Dutch police in the center of Amsterdam, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Dutch police in the center of Amsterdam, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Peter Dejong
Text size Aa Aa

One person was killed and four were injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam.

Police said they arrested the suspect nearby.

In a statement early Saturday, police said the team investigating the attacks is “keeping all options open, but at the moment has no direct indication of a terrorist motive.”

The four wounded victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The suspect was identified only as a 29-year-old man from Amstelveen, a town on the edge of Amsterdam.

The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.