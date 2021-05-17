Spanish football recovery: Up to 5,000 fans heading to La Liga games

With football stadia receiving up to 30% of capacity up to a maximum of 5,000 people, fans of Spain's La Liga will be able to attend matches - but with social distancing. As Spain foresees the end of the pandemic, it’s a glimpse of recovery after a dramatic year for clubs and football fans alike.

The Balaguer Valencia Fans Club in Pobla de Vaibona are dusting down their scarves and jerseys for a big day: they are going to support their team the way it should be done, in the stadium. They are part of a select group of fans that got a ticket to enter the few venues that are allowing the public in before the season’s end next week.

Around the Mestalla stadium, in Valencia, the atmosphere is reminiscent of the good old days, one year and three months ago, before the public was barred from sports venues because of COVID-19. It brings back many memories for supporters Paco and Mari Angeles.

"The truth is that since I was able to get tickets I've been so nervous. After 401 days without being able to come to the Mestalla I was very excited," Mari Angeles said.

"I think without fans it doesn't make any sense. It's been a nightmare. I’d rather prefer to come to the Mestalla and end up angry rather than watching it at home. Here you can shout. At home as well, but the neighbours might wonder what's wrong with you," concluded Paco Angeles.

