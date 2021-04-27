Chocolate bunnies wearing edible face masks and holding replica vaccine syringes are hopping off the shelves at a pastry shop in the Greek capital Athens.
Owner Tassos Vazakas said it was an Easter message for his customers to go out and get vaccinated.
Vazakas used fondant to make the protective masks and placed them on the faces of the chocolate bunnies, who were already sporting blue protective gloves.
He also used replica syringes and placed them on the bunnies to depict COVID-19 vaccines.
Cake shops and bakeries in Greece have remained open during various consecutive lockdowns in Greece to contain the spread of the COVID-19.
However, authorities have intensified a crackdown on violations ahead of Easter, which is celebrated by Orthodox Christians this coming Sunday.
