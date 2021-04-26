Flamingos arrive by the thousands at Lake Tuz in Turkey's central Anatolia.
Every year, as soon as the weather warms up, tens of thousands of flamingos come to Lake Tuz, a key location on their migration route. It has become their largest natural breeding colony in the world.
The lake, which offers unique feeding, incubation and nursery opportunities for flamingos, will be their home from September to October, before the birds decided to move to warmer regions.
Spring is also the moment when Lake Van's shores blossom in the far east of Turkey.
Also known as the "Weeping bride" or the "Kaiser's crown", Fritillaria imperialis looks like an inverted tulip and attracts tourists every year.
Photographers and nature lovers flock to capture the red, orange and yellow carpeted landscape.
The flower grows in a zone that streches from the Anatolian plateau in Turkey to the foothills of the Himalayas.
Fritillaria imperialis has always been the source of legends in many faiths and cultures. Its flowering is accompanied by a fox-like odour that repels mice, moles and other small animals. An effect that may be of interest to farmers looking for a natural solution to steer animals away.
More No Comment
Italian bars and restaurants reopen after months of closure
Activist in coronavirus mask urges Indians to protect themselves
Ukraine remembers 1986 Chernobyl disaster
Spanish chocolatiers present replica of Picasso's 'Guernica'
Qatar continues its vaccination campaign at a centre in Doha.
Orthodox Christians mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem
Kenya: Giraffes rescued from sinking island
Argentina measures spark open air class protest
Pandemic fuels rise in poverty in Peru
Sharks and rays released into new sanctuary home
SpaceX Crew Dragon arrives with 4 astronauts at space station
Armenians visit memorial to victims of 1915 massacres
Nurse in Colombia travels on motorbike to vaccinate people
India hospital fire victims cremated amid virus surge
Olympics Tokyo puppet