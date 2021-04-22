Germany has agreed to buy 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, according to Saxony's minister-president.

Michael Kretschmer made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday, saying the purchases will be split into three batches of 10 million doses between June, July and August.

This would be pending approval of the Russian jab by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which Kretschmer said he hopes will happen by next month.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is currently registered in 61 countries but has not yet received the green light from the EMA.

German health minister Jens Spahn had previously said the country would engage in discussions with Russia for an eventual purchase of the vaccine.

The vaccine is 91.6% effective, according to the Phase III clinical trial results published in the Lancet. The most common side effects were flu-like illness, injection site reactions, headache, and lack of energy.