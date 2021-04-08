BREAKING NEWS
Germany to discuss potential Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine purchase with Russia

By Euronews with AFP
Jens Spahn, Federal Minister of Health, takes off his mouth-nose protection at the Federal Press Conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Jens Spahn, Federal Minister of Health, takes off his mouth-nose protection at the Federal Press Conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 1, 2021.   -   Copyright  Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP
Germany's health minister Jens Spahn announced on Thursday that his country would engage in discussions with Russia for an eventual purchase of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine is currently under rolling review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"I explained on behalf of Germany to the Council of Health Ministers of the EU, that we would discuss bilaterally with Russia, first of all to know when and what quantities could be delivered," the minister told the regional radio station WDR.

