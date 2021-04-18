Hundreds of showbiz workers gathered in the centre of Rome to protest against the coronavirus lockdowns that have closed the curtains of theatres, cinemas and live music.

The protesters, supported by Italian singers and actors, brought hundreds of trunks to the central Piazza del Popolo, beating the cases with their hands in protest against the lockdown measures.

Italy announced its plans to start emerging from rolling partial lockdowns that were imposed during a fall virus surge.

Premier Mario Draghi announced the reopening of outdoor dining and schools at all grade levels in lower-risk regions starting April 26.