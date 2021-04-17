Prince Philip funeral: Duke remembered as man of 'courage'

The funeral for Prince Philip has concluded at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle after hymns and prayers for the royal consort of 72 years.

The coffin of the late Duke of Cambridge, who died aged 99 on Friday, April 9, was lowered into the Royal Vault at the close of the ceremony on Friday. Royal Marine buglers sounded the naval battle call “Action Stations” in deference to a personal request from the departed royal.

At the funeral, the Duke was remembered as a man of "courage, fortitude and faith" who had supported the Queen and the British nation throughout his life.

The ceremony was led by the Right Reverend David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, while the blessing was given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who praised the Duke for the "courage and inspiration of his leadership". There were no eulogies.

Members of the royal family follow the coffin in a ceremonial procession for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle Alastair Grant/AP

Draped in his personal standard and topped with a wreath of flowers and his naval cap and sword, Prince Philip's coffin was borne to the chapel in a custom-built Land Rover hearse that he himself designed over a period of 16 years.

His coffin was draped in his personal standard and topped with a wreath of flowers and his naval cap and sword. The Queen followed behind in the State Bentley while the royal couple's four children, Princess Anne and Princes Charles, Edward and Andrew walking behind the coffin.

Three of their grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, as well as Peter Phillips, their nephew and the Earl of Snowdon, and Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, also walked behind the Land Rover.

Prince Philip's coffin is conveyed on a Land Rover to the chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by members of the Royal Family Justin Tallis/AFP

Senior military commanders lined up in front of the vehicle during the eight-minute procession from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to the chapel. Some 700 servicemen and women from the military are performing ceremonial roles in the procession in a nod to Prince Philip's own decorated military service.

Crowds lined the long walk in Windsor earlier on Saturday as mounted guards from The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery paraded to Windsor Castle accompanied by gun salutes, alongside Guards regiments in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats, Highlanders in kilts and sailors in white naval hats.

The funeral service was limited to just 30 guests due to COVID-19 restrictions. The guests were all masked throughout the proceedings.

Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in the quire of St. George's Chapel, setting an example by following COVID-19 guidelines during her late husband's funeral Jonathan Brady/AP

Prince Philip spent almost 14 years in the Royal Navy and saw action in the Mediterranean Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Pacific during World War II. Several elements of his funeral had a maritime theme, including the hymn “Eternal Father, Strong to Save,” which is associated with seafarers and asks God: “O hear us when we cry to thee/For those in peril on the sea.”

Among those present in the chapel were Prince Charles' wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward's wife and children, the Countess of Wessex and Forfar, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor; Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne's daughter and husband, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prince Andrew's daughters and their husbands, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Also in attendance were Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Added to this are three of Prince Philip's German relatives: the Hereditary Prince of Baden, Landgrave of Hesse, and the Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

