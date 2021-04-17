In pictures: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh laid to rest at UK's Windsor CastleComments
Prince Philip was laid to rest on Saturday in a ceremony at Windsor Castle that honoured his lifetime of service to the United Kingdom, the crown and his wife of more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II.
The funeral ceremony at St. George's Chapel was attended by just 30 family members due to coronavirus restrictions.
Dean of Windsor David Conner led the hymns and prayers for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 aged 99. The country, he said, had been enriched by Philip’s “unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith".
The funeral was steeped in military and royal tradition, but also infused with the Duke's own tastes and personality. Here are some of the highlights from the ceremonies at Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip was Britain's longest-serving royal consort and was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years. He passed away peacefully last Friday at Windsor Castle.