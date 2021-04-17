Prince Philip was laid to rest on Saturday in a ceremony at Windsor Castle that honoured his lifetime of service to the United Kingdom, the crown and his wife of more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

The funeral ceremony at St. George's Chapel was attended by just 30 family members due to coronavirus restrictions.

Dean of Windsor David Conner led the hymns and prayers for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 aged 99. The country, he said, had been enriched by Philip’s “unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith".

The funeral was steeped in military and royal tradition, but also infused with the Duke's own tastes and personality. Here are some of the highlights from the ceremonies at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip's coffin makes its way past the Round Tower in the grounds of Windsor Castle on a custom-made Land Rover, flanked by an honour guard and family members Leon Neal/Getty Images via AP

Prince Charles follows his father's coffin, draped with his personal standard and topped with a wreath of flowers and his naval cap and sword Hannah McKay/AP

A picture of Britain's Prince Philip with Queen Elizabeth shared ahead of the royal consort's funeral on Saturday Frank Augstein/AP

Princes William and Harry stand apart during the ceremonial procession behind their grandfather's coffin Alastair Grant/AP

People watch live coverage on a phone outside Windsor Castle during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral ceremony Matt Dunham/AP

Artist Kaya Mar holds a portrait of Prince Philip aloft ahead of the ceremony Frank Augstein/AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II follows her late husband's coffin in a car during the eight-minute procession to St. George's Chapel Leon Neal/Getty Images via AP

Pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Dominic Lipinski/PA Pool via AP

The medals and decorations of Prince Philip are displayed as The Rt Revd David Conner, Dean of Windsor, looks on Yui Mok/AP

The buglers of the Royal Marines play as Prince Philip's coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, in deference to the Duke's request Danny Lawson/WPA Rota via AP

The Queen sits apart from family members during the service in keeping with coronavirus restrictions Jonathan Brady/AP

An image of the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip is displayed on a giant screen at Piccadilly Circus, London on Saturday Rui Vieira/AP

Prince Philip was Britain's longest-serving royal consort and was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years. He passed away peacefully last Friday at Windsor Castle.