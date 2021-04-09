Prince Philip: A look at the Duke of Edinburgh's life in pictures

Prince Philip: A look at the Duke of Edinburgh's life in picturesComments
Copyright Hannah McKay, Pool via AP Photo-
Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday morning at the age of 99.
Born in 1921 on the Greek island of Corfu, his life spanned nearly a century and was defined by his service during World War II, his steadfast support for his wife, and his numerous engagements and overseas trips.
Here's a look at the Duke of Edinburgh's life in photos.
Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, the Royal Family said. He had been treated earlier this year for a pre-existing heart condition.
Prince Philip was Britain's longest-serving consort and was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years.