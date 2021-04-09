Prince Philip: A look at the Duke of Edinburgh's life in pictures

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday morning at the age of 99.

Born in 1921 on the Greek island of Corfu, his life spanned nearly a century and was defined by his service during World War II, his steadfast support for his wife, and his numerous engagements and overseas trips.

Here's a look at the Duke of Edinburgh's life in photos.

Prince Philip, second from right, was born into a Greek royal family. Here he is in Mamaia, Romania in 1928. King Michael is second from left. AP Photo/File

This Aug. 29, 1945 file photo shows Prince Philip of Greece, during a naval visit to Melbourne, Australia. AP Photo/File

This file photo dated July 10, 1947 shows the official photograph of Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her fiancé, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten in London. AP Photo/File

In this July 31, 1947 file photo, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, as he was then called, centre, inspects his men at the Petty Officers' Training Centre at Corsham, England. AP Photo, File

Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh wave to the crowds on their wedding day, November 20, 1947. AP Photo/File

In this Aug. 1951 file photo, Princess Elizabeth stands with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House. Eddie Worth/AP Photo, File

In this April 11, 1956 file photo the Duke of Edinburgh controls a Blackburn military transport plane a few minutes before a fire extinguisher burst. AP Photo, File

In this Jan. 21, 1959 file photo, India's Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru welcomes Britain's Prince Philip to New Delhi, India. AP Photo, File

In this June 20, 1965 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip pulls his mount up sharp during a polo match at Windsor, England. AP Photo/FILE

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, smiles at her husband Prince Philip, during an audience with Pope John Paul II, October 1980. AP Photo/Arturo Mari, File

Britain's Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walk outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral procession for Princess Diana. 1997 AP Photo/Jeff J. Mitchell, Pool, File, September 6 1997

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip arrive by horse drawn carriage in the parade ring on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse race. June 2011 AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip watch the proceedings from the royal barge during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London. June 2012 AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool, File

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by members of her family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Trooping The Colour parade, in central London. June 2014 AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File

Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, the Royal Family said. He had been treated earlier this year for a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip was Britain's longest-serving consort and was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years.