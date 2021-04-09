Tributes have poured in from across the world for Prince Philip, the Queen's husband, who has died aged 99.

They praised the Duke of Edinburgh for his military service, tireless work for young people and his unwavering devotion to the Queen.

He "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle, to the west of London, on Friday morning, the Royal Family said.

How did Europe react?

Swedish King Carl Gustaf wrote in a statement that "the Queen and I were deeply saddened" about the announcement.

"Prince Philip has been a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued. His service to his country will remain an inspiration to all," he added.

Both the Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described themselves as "saddened" and extended their "thought and prayers" as well as their "sincere sympathy" to the Royal family and "the people of the United Kingdom."

The German ambassador to the UK, Andreas Michaelis, said Prince Philip "will be sorely missed" in a Twitter post.

"It is a great privilege that he visited Germany on so many occasions and helped us develop a very close partnership between the UK and Germany," he added.

How did the rest of the world react?

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Duke "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"For nearly 80 years, Prince Philip served his Crown, his country and the Commonwealth," he added, highlighting that he had "presided as patron or president of nearly 50 organisations in Australia."

How did the UK react?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to a pulpit outside Downing Street to pay his respects, saying that "Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world."

He noted that the Duke had been "one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the Second World War" and that "like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life."

He also praised him for being an environmentalist "long before it was fashionable" and for his "steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than 70 years."

The leader of the Anglican Church, the Archbishop of Canterbury, also emphasised the Duke's "powerful advocacy for conservation" in a statement.

"On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy for life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life. He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special," he also wrote.

Scotland's First minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "saddened" by the news.

"I send my personal and deepest condolences — and those of the Scottish government and the people of Scotland — to Her Majesty The Queen and her family," she wrote on Twitter.

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, paid tribute to "an extraordinary public servant" who "dedicated his life to our country."

"However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen.

"Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed — most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond," he added.

Arlene Foster, First Minister of Northern Ireland, paid tribute to his "strong interest in Northern Ireland" and to his "profound and positive impact on thousands of our young people who found their purpose, passion and place in the world through participation in the Duke of Edinburgh's Awards."