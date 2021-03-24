A pet emu was rescued from flooding in Sydney on Tuesday.

Named Gookie, rescuers tried to coax the bird to safety using bread but she kept swimming furiously in the brown waters.

Gookie's owner Pat Zammit then used a small boat to transport his pet back to dry land, before taking the emu to a neighbour's back yard.

While rain has eased across New South Wales state, the flooding emergency continued with rising river levels.

Emergency services have made hundreds of rescues since the extreme weather hit Australia's most populous state last week.