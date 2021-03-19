Gibraltar, the tiny British territory on Spain’s south coast, was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic this winter - but it has now become one of the most open places in Europe.

With its population densely packed in, and frequent movement of people over the border from Spain, COVID-19 infected 4,000 of its 33,000 residents, killing 93.

The small but packed population that made coronavirus so dangerous there, has also helped with the rollout of its vaccination campaign, with the government expecting to have vaccinated all residents over the age of 16 by the end of this month.

Its successful vaccination campaign is largely down to the shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech jabs from the UK.

This has meant a recent easing of restrictions - and could be a preview of what the UK will be hoping to see when a high enough percentage of its 66 million residents has been immunised.

'The fact that we were out during the evening seemed so surreal.'

Citizens of Gibraltar can now enjoy meals out - with alcohol - with more friends. A curfew runs from midnight to 5 am, but could be fully lifted on 25 March if numbers stay low.

“I booked a table immediately for dinner at the Piccadilly Gardens,” civil servant Jared Negron tells Euronews.

“I obviously went to dine with my social bubble. The food, atmosphere and the fact that we were out during the evening seemed so surreal."

He says he is hoping for a “good and COVID-free summer” there, with plenty of vaccinated tourists to boost the economy.

Currently, Gibraltar's citizens or residents can enter, along with those who have proof of work in the region - but there are strict health checks, especially for those who have been in an at-risk country, who are required to quarantine.

This could all be set to change soon, however, as the territory looks forward to the return of tourism, a key industry.

With few restrictions currently remaining in place, artist Makedonda Shutova is looking forward to another being lifted: "The additional step I'd like to take is to stop wearing a mask. I miss the people's beautiful faces and smiles. Most of the masks are only the fabric with any filters there and I don't think they have any effect, especially in the hot weather."

Another civil servant, Stuart Greene, told Euronews he had been out with his family to enjoy a meal, then shopped in town.

“Other than wearing masks when shopping in town, it felt like we were almost back to normal,” he says.

Football with fans

Gibraltar will host a football match against the Netherlands on March 30.

The World Cup qualifier will see a 50% stadium capacity, with those attending required to prove immunity.

It will be a test of resumptions of big spectator events - and the eyes of the UK, and much of the rest of the world, may be on the event, to see what their future could look like as vaccination programmes progress.