Manchester United and Arsenal were drawn apart on separate sides of the Europa League draw on Friday, paving the way for a possible showdown finale in Poland on May 26.

United - the 2017 winners - are now 7/5 favourites to win the competition, according to Oddschecker, and will play Spanish side Granada in the Quarter Finals.

The winners of that game will face Ajax - the 1992 winners from the Netherlands who United beat in 2017's final - or Italian outfit AS Roma, in the Semi-Finals.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will face Slavia Praha from the Czech Republic, who knocked out another British team, Glasgow Rangers, in the previous round.

The London side are at 23/10 and remain second-favourites for their first-ever Europa League title, after finishing as runners-up in 2000 and 2019.

They would face a potential reunion with former manager Unai Emery and Villarreal, who play Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in the fourth Quarter-Final match.

The quarter-final games will be played on 8 April and 15 April, while the semi-final ties are scheduled for 29 April and 6 May.

The winners of the final in the Gdańsk Arena will qualify for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

Here is the full draw for the UEFA Europa League:

Quarter-Finals:

Granada (Spain) v Manchester United (England)

Arsenal (England) v Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)

Ajax (Netherlands) v Roma (Italy)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) v Villarreal (Spain)

Semi-Finals:

Granada/Manchester United v Ajax/Roma

Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal v Arsenal/Slavia Praha