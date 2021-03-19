Champions League draw: Bayern Munich vs PSG in repeat of 2020 final

Holders Bayern Munich will play Mauricio Pochettino's Paris St Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The contest will be a repeat of the 2020 final, which saw the Germans triumph 1-0 thanks to a strike by Frenchman Kingsley Coman.

In another final re-run, English champions Liverpool will take on Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.

Jürgen Klopp's side, who are struggling this season domestically, will be hoping for revenge the Spanish side's 3-1 victory in 2018.

The clash between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund could see English star Jadon Sancho return to face his former club.

Porto, who beat Italian giants Juventus to reach the quarter-finals, will play Chelsea, revitalised under ex-PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

Champions League quarter-finals - full draw

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Porto vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund