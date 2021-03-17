US President Joe Biden's explosive stateside interview labelling Vladimir Putin as 'a killer' has shed light on the relationship between the two world leaders. He also maintained the Russian premier would "pay a price" for his interference in US elections.

The comments came after the US released an intelligence report stating that Putin had authorised influence operations to help Donald Trump in the 2020 election and to denigrate Biden's candidacy.

Biden told ABC News in an interview on Tuesday night that he had a "long chat" with Putin and that "the price he will pay you will see shortly".

Asked if he thought Putin was a killer, Biden responded: "Yes, I think he is."

Biden also revealed he'd previously told Putin to his face that he didn't have a soul. In response, Russia's president said "we understand each other", Biden claimed.

But Biden said there were places where it was in their "mutual interest to work together."

"That's why I renewed the START agreement with him. That occurred while he's doing this. But that's overwhelming in the interest of humanity that we diminish the prospect of a nuclear exchange.

Biden on vaccine politicisation and the Cuomo furore

Biden repeated in the interview that he hopes to open up vaccine doses to all Americans by May 1. He said he still hopes that there can be some semblance of normality in the US by July 4.

The US has already vaccinated around 20% of its population but Biden said people needed to be willing to get vaccinated.

"I just don't understand this sort of macho thing about, 'I'm not gonna get the vaccine. I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.' Well, why don't you be a patriot? Protect other people," Biden told ABC News.

The US president also revealed his thoughts on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is accused by former staffers of sexual harassment.

Biden said Cuomo should resign his position if the allegations of abuse are confirmed and could probably "end up being prosecuted too."