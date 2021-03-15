Oscars: 'Mank' leads nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards

The Oscar nominations for 2021 have been announced, in a year where the coronavirus pandemic heavily impacted the movie industry.

David Fincher’s movie Mank - about the screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz who co-wrote Citizen Kane - leads the nominations with 10, including for best picture and best director.

Meanwhile two women were nominated for the first time for best director, Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell.

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas hosted the ceremony remotely from London in a two-part presentation.

It marks the 93rd Academy Awards nominations.

Last year saw the first non-English language film in Oscars history win the Best Picture award.

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite - a dark satire on class and wealth in South Korea - won Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature.

For the first time, many of the films nominated will have had very limited viewership on the big screen, with cinemas shuttered across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Streaming services are set to dominate Hollywood’s biggest and most sought-after awards.

The final awards ceremony will be live on Sunday April 25.

Best picture nominees: The Father; Judas and the Black Messiah; Mank; Minari; Nomadland; Promising Young Woman; Sound of Metal; The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Best actress nominees: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman; Frances McDormand, Nomadland; Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman; Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Best actor nominees: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal; Anthony Hopkins, The Father; Gary Oldman, Mank; Steven Yeun, Minari.