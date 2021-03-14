France: Police officer shoots dead knife-wielding assailant

A French police officer on Sunday shot dead a person who threatened him with a knife.

The incident took place in Paris' 18th district at around 11:00 CET as the officer was standing guard over the bikes of colleagues responding to a family dispute.

The police did not at this stage mention "any notion of religious or terrorist remarks" made at the time of the attack.

A police source told AFP that the officer was attacked by the assailant who threatened him with a knife before fleeing. The officer fired his weapon during his pursuit when the assailant turned around to stab him, the source said.

Firemen attempted to revive him at the scene but were unable to.

"The exact circumstances of the incident have yet to be clarified, an investigation has been opened and the IGPN (police force) is in charge of the investigation," the Paris public prosecutor's office said.