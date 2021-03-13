At least four people killed in Kazakhstan military plane crash

At least four people died in a military plane crash in Kazakhstan on Saturday, officials have said.

Two other people were injured and hospitalised, according to the ex-Soviet country's emergencies ministry.

The airport in Almaty lost communication with the Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop, which prompted emergency officials to travel to the scene.

The airport said in a Facebook post that the plane crashed near the end of the runway, according to preliminary information.

The plane had arrived from Kazakhstan's capital, Nursultan, and had only crew members and no passengers on board. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story, check back later for updates.