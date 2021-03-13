Actor brings political message to César film awards

Actors brought a political air to the French equivalent of the Oscars, the César Film Awards, on Friday.

Actor Corinne Masiero wrote on a mask, "no culture, no future" and dressed as a donkey covered in fake blood. She was presenting the Best Costume Award at the 46th ceremony.

She also stripped naked to show her back which said "Give us back the art Jean," making a reference to the French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

It follows the closure of theatres and cinemas in France for several months because of the pandemic.

Adieu Les Cons

The big winner was the dark comedy, "Adieu Les Cons" which won seven César awards.

Producer Catherine Bozorgan turned up in person with around 150 other people at the rather muted event which was streamed live on Canal Plus.

She accepted a number of awards on behalf of the director Albert Dupontel who never attends the ceremony.

Producer Catherine Bozorgan César Film Awards

Dupontel also starred in the film and received the award for best second role.

The film, also called "Bye Bye Morons" is about a very sick woman trying to find her long-lost son together with a blind man and a suicidal guy.

Adolescents

Filmmaker Sébastien Lifshitz and producer Muriel Meynard César Film Awards

Documentary filmmaker Sébastien Lifshitz and the producer of his film, Muriel Meynard, picked up trophies for "Adolescents".

It's a coming of age movie about two best friends growing up between 13 years old until 18 and took five years to make.

It won Best Documentary and Best Editing.