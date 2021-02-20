As millions of people around the world turn to virtual learning, a YouTube video trend showing students working at their desks for hours on end - in near silence - has exploded on the internet.

Known as "study broadcasts" - or "Gongbangs" in Korean, its place of origin - it gives students the impression that they are studying with others, making them feel less isolated.

There are increasing concerns about the mental health of students because of the pandemic, and the effects of studying from home for long periods.

Some "study broadcast" videos often last for more than three hours and have been viewed more than one million times. Online users have suggested they are therapeutic and help with anxiety.

Speaking to Euronews, the Chairperson for the British Psychological Society Student Committee discussed the positive effects the videos are having on isolated students.

"You have the chance to see someone doing things at their desk, so it kind of motivates you too," said Eduard Daniel Margarit.

"It's more for helping to put in the right mind to study, rather than actually helping you with your studies," he added.

"Gongbangs" are just one method that students are using to encourage them to study during the pandemic. Pressure groups are calling for more awareness about the mental health of young people during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The sort of emails I personally receive are heartbreaking. People are struggling and breaking down," Eduardo Daniel Margarit told Euronews.

"Yes, there is support out there but it's very hard to find, or very hard to access it".

"I would encourage all students that if they do feel like they need any sort of support... seek out their universities and regulatory bodies".