A manager of a refugee reception centre in southern France was stabbed to death by an asylum seeker on Friday morning

The victim is a department head at the Reception Center for Asylum Seekers Isard COS in the city of Pau. The 46-year-old father died shortly after the incident, police sources told AFP.

His attacker, a 38-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker has been arrested.

France's Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, said on Twitter that he will travel to Pau later this afternoon to meet the reception centre's staff and local elected officials.

"I extend my sincere condolences to the victim's family and loved ones," he added.

Police sources said the incident took place at around 11:00 CET and that the assailant no longer resided at the center but had in the past.

Socialist Party councillor and Lawyer Jérôme Marbot also tweeted his condolences.

The attacker is known to police for acts of violence, and had spent time in prison, but was unknown to the intelligence services. He had recently been denied refugee status by Ofpra, according to police and municipal sources.