A spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype has been reduced to a smoking pile of rubble.

The former Trump Plaza casino was imploded on Wednesday morning after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.

Aerial footage of the implosion captured the moment on video as spectators, some on a nearby beach, gathered to watch.