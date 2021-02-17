Using wood, paint and 3D-printed plastic ornaments, London-based artist Sean Rodrigo builds boxes shaped like miniature shops, aimed to be used as a relay for food banks.
Placed in different areas of his borough, the boxes will allow people to donate cans of non-perishable food that will then be collected by a charity.
