BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

world news

COVID-19 vaccine: UK praised for making coronavirus jab available to migrants

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
euronews_icons_loading
Protestors hold placards during a pro-migrants protest outside the government's Home Office in London, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
Protestors hold placards during a pro-migrants protest outside the government's Home Office in London, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020   -   Copyright  Credit: AP
Text size Aa Aa

The UK government said on Monday that all migrants living in the UK would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, whether or not they have the legal right to live and work in the country. It insists that getting the shot will not trigger immigration checks.

Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, called the UK’s move a "very positive development."

"Migrants, irrespective of their legal status, should not be left behind," he told Euronews. "Until everybody is safe, nobody is safe."

Watch the interview in the video player above.