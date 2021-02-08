The UK government said on Monday that all migrants living in the UK would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, whether or not they have the legal right to live and work in the country. It insists that getting the shot will not trigger immigration checks.

Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, called the UK’s move a "very positive development."

"Migrants, irrespective of their legal status, should not be left behind," he told Euronews. "Until everybody is safe, nobody is safe."

