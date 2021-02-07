It may only be 1.6m (5ft 6in) wide at its narrowest point, but London's thinnest house will still set you back 1.1m euros.

Wedged between a doctor's surgery and a hairdressing salon, the unusual five-floor property is in Shepherd's Bush in the west of the city.

According to the selling agent, it's a little bit of London magic.

"The house is simply so special because of how unique it is," explained David Myers of Winkworth Estate Agents

"There are no houses in London that are 5ft 6. There are houses in London that are five storeys but don't have such a unique space, such individuality and the history that comes from this house."

The building was originally a Victorian hat shop with storage for merchandise and living quarters on its upper floors. It dates back to sometime in the late 19th or early 20th century.

It does come with a back garden and a terrace from which you get a great view of how wide your new neighbours' houses and gardens are.