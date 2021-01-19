Trump baby blimp retired to museum ahead of Biden inauguration

A six-metre-high blimp depicting a nappy-wearing baby Donald Trump used to protest his visits to the UK has been added to the Museum of London's collection.

The crowdfunded balloon first flew across London in 2018 during Trump's working visit to the UK.

It took to the British skies again the following year when the 45th President of the United States carried out a state visit.

It also toured multiple countries including Denmark, France, Ireland, and Argentina.

But as Donald Trump leaves the White House on Wednesday, the Museum of London has announced that it would be the Trump Baby's "final resting place" and that it "can now be consigned to history".

The balloon will join the museum's protest collection which includes objects relating to the Suffrage movement, anti-austerity marches and Brian Haw's decade-long protest against UK and US foreign policy.

"We hope the baby's place in the museum will stand as a reminder of when London stood against Trump — but will prompt those who see it to examine how they can continue the fight against the politics of hate," the creators of the blimp said in a statement.

"Most of all we hope the Trump Baby serves as a reminder of the politics of resistance that took place during Trump's time in office. This large inflatable was just a tiny part of a global movement — a movement that was led by the marginalised people whose Trump's politics most endangered — and whose role in this moment should never be underestimated," it added.