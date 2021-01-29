Energy giant Shell liable for Nigeria oil spill, Dutch court rules

A Dutch court has ordered Shell’s local subsidiary in Nigeria to compensate four farmers whose land was damaged by oil leaks in 2004 and 2005.

The appeals court in The Hague said Shell Nigeria was responsible for multiple cases of oil pollution in the long-running case, a test of how far Netherlands-based multinational companies are accountable for their actions overseas.

The court also ruled Royal Dutch Shell, the parent company, was not liable in the case but must do more to install leak detection systems in its pipes.

Friday’s decision can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court.

“Tears of joy here. After 13 years, we've won,” Friends of the Earth's Dutch branch tweeted after the verdict was announced.