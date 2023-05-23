Watch: Climate activists disrupt oil giant Shell's annual shareholder meeting

Security guards dragged away climate activists protesting at oil giant Shell's annual shareholder meeting in London on Tuesday after demonstrators tried to storm the stage and caused disruption at the event.

Shell Chairperson Andrew Mackenzie was unable to start the meeting for more than an hour as dozens of protesters stood up, chanting and singing “Shut down Shell" and “Go to hell, Shell.”

Several attempted to run onto the stage, but they were stopped by security guards who carried them out of the room at London's ExCel conference center.

The activists, which included members of Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion, say Shell was making record profits at the cost of the environment.

Like other oil companies, Shell posted bumper profits this year as global oil and natural gas prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.