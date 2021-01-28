German prosecutors in Munich have charged a woman for planning a far-right attack and other crimes targeting Muslims and local politicians in Bavaria.

Susanne G., whose last name wasn’t given under privacy laws, has been in custody since her arrest in September.

She is accused of building a bomb to target Muslims, as well as making threats and violations of weapons laws, among other charges.

Prosecutors allege that the woman started planning a firebombing attack no later than May 2020, motivated by her xenophobic and extreme-right views.

She is said to have downloaded information on bomb-building online and had gathered the material to construct one, including gasoline, fireworks, and fuses before her arrest.

Prosecutors also say Susanne G. sent six anonymous letters with death threats to a local politician in the Nuremberg area, a Muslim community association, and an asylum seeker aid organisation.

Five of the letters, sent between December 2019 and March 2020, reportedly contained a live bullet.

During the summer of 2020, she is also alleged to have targeted others including local police officers and other politicians, scouting their homes and private cars.

Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office had taken over proceedings from the Nuremberg-Fürth Public Prosecutor's Office and the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office.