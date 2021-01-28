The verdict in the trial of the alleged neo-Nazi murderer of a German politician is set to be handed down on Thursday in Frankfurt.

The murder of Walter Lübcke, a pro-migrant regional MP of Angela Merkel's CDU party, in June 2019 had raised the spectre of extreme right-wing terrorism in Germany.

Stephan Ernst, 47, faces life imprisonment for Lübcke's murder, as well as for an "aggravated murder attempt" against an Iraqi refugee in 2016.

The trial is of historic significance as it is the first murder of a politician since 1945 attributed to a far-right sympathiser.

On the night of June 2 2019, Lübcke, a 65-year-old member of the Hesse state parliament for Chancellor's conservative CDU party, was smoking a cigarette on the terrace of his house in Kassel, Hesse, when he was shot in the head almost at close range.

After a two-week investigation, Ernst, who was close to the neo-Nazi movement, was arrested. He also accused an alleged accomplice, Markus Hartmann, who was also on trial which began on 16 June.

Stephan Ernst has apologised to the victim's family for this "cruel and cowardly" murder. His lawyer is hoping for a "proportionate" sentence for this murder committed with a "political objective," with the public prosecutor's office asking for him to be imprisoned for life.

His alleged accomplice is accused of having trained him to shoot in the forest, "including with the weapon used" for the murder, without being "aware of the real plans" of Ernst.

The public prosecutor's office requested a sentence of nine years and eight months' imprisonment against him, with his lawyers pleading acquittal.

The two suspects had, according to the prosecution, attended a public meeting together at which Lübcke had given his support to the open migration policy decided by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

More than one million refugees were welcomed into Germany between 2015 and 2016. In the wake of this, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party made a triumphant entry into parliament becoming the third largest party in the Bundestag with 93 seats in the 2017 federal elections.

Ernst had been known to the authorities since the late 1980s as a neo-Nazi sympathiser with violent potential.

As early as 1993, he was suspected of having planned a bomb attack on an asylum seekers' home. In 2009, he took part in a race riot in Dortmund.

Despite this past, the intelligence services had stopped monitoring him in recent years.

The investigation revealed another mistake by the police, which has been frequently accused in the past of being sympathetic to neo-Nazis, in that they failed to report to the weapons licensing authority that the alleged accomplice was still an active member of the ultra-right.

This enabled her to obtain pistols and rifles.

The Hessian parliament, of which Lübcke was a member, will further investigate the failures of the investigation.

Lübcke's murder has raised the spectre of "brown" terrorism in the country.

Underestimated in the 2000s by the authorities despite the murders at the time of eight Turkish immigrants, a Greek and a German policewoman by neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground (NSU), the threat is now perceived as a crucial challenge to Germany's internal security.

In October 2019, an extreme right-wing sympathiser almost committed a terror attack on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in a synagogue in Halle, before killing a passer-by and a man in a restaurant frequented by immigrants.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in December.

In February 2020, a man also killed nine people of foreign origin in two bars in Hanau, near Frankfurt, before committing suicide.

Finally, on Wednesday, the German judiciary paved the way for the trial of an extreme right-wing sympathiser suspected of planning to attack elected representatives and Muslims.

At the same time, German politicians and Holocaust survivors warned of the resurgence of antisemitism in the country on the annual day of remembrance for the victims of Nazism.