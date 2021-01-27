Spain is still reeling from the effects of Storm Filomena, which blanketed the country with the heaviest snowfall in half a century.

The agriculture industry in the Madrid region was hit particularly hard, with an estimated loss of €6 million.

Most of the outdoor crops across rural areas were destroyed in the storm, as were many greenhouses. Some cows and sheep died because of the freezing temperatures – others because farmers were unable to feed them due to the snow.

Farmers in Spain already found it difficult to hand down farms to their children. Storm Filomena has created more obstacles, and livestock breeders complain that regional governments are too slow at delivering public aid.

