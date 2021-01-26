This was the aftermath in the Netherlands after more riots over the country's COVID-19 curfew.
The violence on Monday was a third successive evening of unrest.
It saw damage to shops and property in towns and cities across the country. A total of 184 people were arrested.
The protests are over the Netherlands' recently approved 9pm-4:30am coronavirus curfew.
Dutch justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus said on Tuesday that those arrested in the riots would receive swift punishment.
