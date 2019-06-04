Watch live: Trump Baby Blimp launched by protesters outside parliament

A giant balloon depicting US President Donald Trump as a pouting baby will be flying over the British parliament on Tuesday as the US commander-in-chief meets UK Prime Minister Theresa May for talks in Downing Street.

The city is expecting a very large protest against the foreign leader.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in the UK on Monday for a three-day state visit.

"We're sending a very clear message of solidarity to those affected by his despicable politics – and saying loud and clear that the US president doesn't deserve the red carpet treatment," said Ajuub Faraji, one of the organisers of the blimp.

The blimp was flown before during Trump's last visit to the British capital.