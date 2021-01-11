This COVID-19 vaccination centre in Newcastle, north-east England, was one of seven to open in the country on Monday.
The sites include football stadiums and a horse racing course and are located in cities including Bristol, London and Manchester.
The UK, battling with a new strain of the virus, is racing to get around 14 million vulnerable people vaccinated by mid-February.
More No Comment
Japan celebrates coming-of-age day despite recent COVID-19 surge
Villagers in India rescue truck after 70 foot gorge tumble
Parts of Japan see record snowfall as military brought in
Names of 111 women lost to femicide in 2020 pasted on Paris walls
Jerusalem's streets lie empty as Israel enters third COVID-19 lockdown
Spain clears swathes of snow that brought Madrid to a standstill
Dal lake freezes over in Kashmir due to cold snap
Thousands of Filippino faithful gather at church to see rare statue
Bosnia migrants 'moved into heated tents' amid more snowy weather
Bali battles mounting plastic waste as rainy season causes build-up
Russia's premier Ice Sculpting competition gets underway in Perm
Giant sinkhole swallows cars and trees at hospital in Naples
US election protests and the storming of Capitol Hill
Putin visits UNESCO-listed church for Orthodox Christmas service
Indonesia's baby sea turtles make a break for freedom
Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria ignore COVID advice for Epiphany
Islands of floating waste clog river in Bosnia
Palestinian scout bands parade during celebrations for Orthodox Christ
COVID-19 rains on Spain's Epiphany parades
London and Edinburgh quiet after new COVID lockdowns announced