Mass Covid-19 vaccinations

This COVID-19 vaccination centre in Newcastle, north-east England, was one of seven to open in the country on Monday.

The sites include football stadiums and a horse racing course and are located in cities including Bristol, London and Manchester.

The UK, battling with a new strain of the virus, is racing to get around 14 million vulnerable people vaccinated by mid-February.

