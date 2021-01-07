Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday attended a small 13th-century church for an Orthodox Christmas service.
The Saint Nikolai Lipno Church lies on an island in the river delta near Veliky Novgorod, about 500 kilometres (300 miles) north-west of Moscow.
The small stone church is a UNESCO-listed heritage site.
During two decades in power, Putin generally has marked Christmas outside Moscow, often at relatively little-known provincial churches.
The Russian Orthodox Church, like many other Orthodox churches, observes Christmas on January 7, with the main services starting late on Christmas Eve.
It held its main midnight Christmas service at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, an elaborate ceremony with dozens of clerics led by church head Patriarch Kirill chanting and holding long candles while masked worshippers watched.
More No Comment
Indonesia's baby sea turtles make a break for freedom
Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria ignore COVID advice for Epiphany
Islands of floating waste clog river in Bosnia
Palestinian scout bands parade during celebrations for Orthodox Christ
COVID-19 rains on Spain's Epiphany parades
London and Edinburgh quiet after new COVID lockdowns announced
Toyosu fish market holds first tuna auction of 2021
UK is first country in the world to rollout Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Czechs wave empty beer mugs in COVID-19 lockdown protest
Russians enjoy winter weather at snowman festival
Cuban Santeria priests reveal their New Year predictions
High-tech mirror helps gym fans perfect their workout moves
South Korea divers swim deep for some New Year’s cheer
Spain: British anti-Brexit bar throws mock EU goodbye party
Swimmers in Massachusetts brave the cold waters for the New Year
New York 2021: Times Square's famous ball drop brings in the New Year
Mosul residents welcome 2021 after difficult year
Rome daredevils throw themselves into River Tiber to welcome new year
European capitals mark New Year at midnight amid coronavirus measures
Russians brave an icy dip in Siberia's Lake Baikal ahead of new year