Britain has announced a record 58,784 new cases of coronavirus and 407 deaths as the spread of the virus raises fears of a tough new lockdown across the nation.

In a statement, Yvonne Doyle, medical director for Public Health England, said that the "continuous rise" in cases should be a "bitter warning for us all".

"We must not forget the basics - the lives of our friends and family depend on it," she said.

"Keep your distance from others, wash your hands, and wear a mask. This virus will transmit wherever you let your guard down."

It comes just hours before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to address the nation at 9 pm CET. He is expected to call for an even harsher lockdown across the UK to deal with the virus.

British opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a full, nationwide lockdown and claimed that the government's tier system - under which the UK is split into four tiers with stricter restrictions in each depending on the spread of the virus - is not working.

"The virus is out of control and we know that the tier system isn't working. I know that, the prime minister knows that, and therefore tougher national restrictions are inevitable," Starmer said.

Britain's government has been criticised for failing to impose restrictions on those entering the UK, including - as in other European countries - a requirement for new arrivals to provide a negative test before they are allowed entry.

There are also calls for the government to announce the widespread - or even country-wide - closure of schools for several weeks. Schools went back in some areas this week after the Christmas break, but remain closed in areas hit worst by the virus, including London.

But Johnson is also under fire from those within in his own party and the public who are opposed to greater restrictions on movement or a stricter lockdown.

Meanwhile, Scotland will go into another coronavirus lockdown from midnight tonight until the end of January, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The Scottish first minister revealed the latest measures to parliament on Monday as she said she felt "more concern" over the current COVID-19 situation compared with the first peak in March.