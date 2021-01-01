Queen Margrethe of Denmark vaccinated against coronavirus

Margrethe II, the queen of Denmark, has received her first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Danish royal house announced on Friday.

"Her Majesty the Queen was vaccinated today against COVID-19. The Queen will be re-vaccinated in about three weeks' time," the court said in a statement.

Queen Margrethe becomes the first sovereign in Europe to officially announce the news of her vaccination.

Elsewhere, the King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain was vaccinated on December 16, according to Bahrain News Agency, the Gulf state's official news agency. Details of which vaccine he received or images of the event were not released.

Leaders around the world became some of the first to be vaccinated against the virus, including US president-elect Joe Biden, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Czech prime minister Andrej Babis, and Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Margrethe celebrated her 80th birthday in 2020, which placed her in the first cohort of Danes to receive a vaccine.

Initially, Copenhagen planned to vaccinate residents of retirement homes, then the vulnerable over 65s and the most exposed healthcare workers.

Nearly 30,000 of Denmark's 5.8 million inhabitants, traditionally inclined to follow the recommendations of health authorities, have received an injection of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27.

Jytte Margrete Frederiksen, 83, from Ishøj was the first person in Denmark to receive a vaccine. Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen watched the vaccination via videolink from Marienborg, her official residence.

With her trademark bun, Margrethe II is a revered institution in the Scandinavian kingdom.

"I will remain on the throne until I fall from it," said the inveterate smoker, a multi-talented polyglot artist whose husband, Prince Henrik, a French aristocrat, died in 2018.

The family of Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik had placed themselves in quarantine in early December after his eldest son Prince Christian tested positive for COVID-19.

In the UK, it was announced at the beginning of December that Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip would receive the Pfizer/BioNTech "within weeks" but there has been no indication that the Queen will break protocol over health matters and make an official announcement when she receives her first injection.

Aged 94 and 99 respectively, the British monarch and her husband are in the group most at risk from coronavirus and will be among those offered the vaccine first in the UK.

The government hoped that a public announcement would encourage the uptake of a vaccine, according to reports in the UK media.