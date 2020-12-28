Cyprus' president was given a COVID-19 vaccine live on television today (December 28).

Describing the vaccine "a gift of life", Nicos Anastasiades said he was happy because there is hope the pandemic is coming to an end.

He then thanked the scientists for the discovery of the vaccine as well as the doctors, nurses and others who had been on the COIVID frontline in recent months.

The vaccination programme, which aims to inoculate Cyprus' population of around a million people, began on Sunday.

The vaccine is not compulsory.