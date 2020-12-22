A few days before Christmas, on the outskirts of the Peruvian capital, Lima, a plastic bubble is helping keep Santa Claus and visiting children safe from COVID-19.
The barrier allows the youngsters to approach Santa with confidence, leave their wish lists and talk with him.
Staff from the Comas district municipality also take the children's temperature, disinfect their hands before and immediately after a child meets Father Christmas.
They also disinfect the exterior of the bubble before the next visitor in line has their turn.
With most children stuck at home, with schools closed and a lack of other outdoor activities, the local government is trying to bring a bit of fun to their festive season.
Daniel Pizarro Obregón was playing Santa this year. A Peruvian who lived in Venezuela for 40 years working as an electrician, the crisis there brought him back home to Peru where he now works for the local government.
More No Comment
Dozens detained in Minsk as Belarusian protesters use new tactics
French music programme puts children in orchestra for free
Beirut residents release lanterns to remember victims of Beirut blast
Paris court to decide on closure of theatres and cinemas amid pandemic
Argentina: Relatives allowed to see COVID-19 patients through windows
Up to his neck in it: 'Ice man' sets immersion world record in France
Food banks a lifeline for New Yorkers hit by coronavirus crisis
Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in north west England
Bolivia recognises same-sex couple's civil union for first time
Japan braces for heavy snowfall in mountainous areas
Despite Covid, Brooklyn neighborhood still a flashy Christmas village
Schoolboys kidnapped in northwest Nigeria released
US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine
Argentina activists demonstrate in support of legalising abortion
Iraqi firefighters put out oil well fire 'started by Islamic State'
New York City hit as snow blankets north-east parts of United States
Shoppers in Spain buy face masks as holiday gifts
Police in Peru carry out drug-related arrest in Santa and elf disguise
Thousands of Cubans visit shrine of San Lazaro in annual tradition
Flamenco artists in Spain protest COVID-19 restrictions