Around 100 people were detained in the Belarusian capital on Sunday during anti-government protests.
Demonstrations broke out after the re-election of the country’s authoritarian leader and have raged for over four months.
Crowds of people took part in dozens of small rallies scattered around Minsk — a new tactic used by the opposition.
Instead of one large gathering, it is intended to make it harder for security forces to target the protesters.
Demonstrators carrying red-and-white flags, the symbol of the protest movement, gathered in groups and marched down residential areas of the city, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and protesting his government's violent crackdown on activists and peaceful demonstrators.
Police in Minsk said around 100 protesters have been detained but the Viasna Human Rights Centre released the names of nearly 150 people detained in Minsk and other cities, where rallies also took place.
Two journalists were detained in the western city of Grodno, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.
Mass protests have swept Belarus, an ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million people, ever since official results from the August 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory over his widely popular opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
She and her supporters refused to recognise the result, saying the vote was riddled with fraud.
Authorities have cracked down hard on the largely peaceful demonstrations, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people.
Police have used stun grenades, tear gas and truncheons to disperse the rallies.
According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began in August, and thousands of them were brutally beaten.
Four people are reported to have died as the result of the government's crackdown on demonstrators and opposition supporters.
More No Comment
French music programme puts children in orchestra for free
Beirut residents release lanterns to remember victims of Beirut blast
Paris court to decide on closure of theatres and cinemas amid pandemic
Argentina: Relatives allowed to see COVID-19 patients through windows
Up to his neck in it: 'Ice man' sets immersion world record in France
Food banks a lifeline for New Yorkers hit by coronavirus crisis
Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in north west England
Bolivia recognises same-sex couple's civil union for first time
Japan braces for heavy snowfall in mountainous areas
Despite Covid, Brooklyn neighborhood still a flashy Christmas village
Schoolboys kidnapped in northwest Nigeria released
US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine
Argentina activists demonstrate in support of legalising abortion
Iraqi firefighters put out oil well fire 'started by Islamic State'
New York City hit as snow blankets north-east parts of United States
Shoppers in Spain buy face masks as holiday gifts
Police in Peru carry out drug-related arrest in Santa and elf disguise
Thousands of Cubans visit shrine of San Lazaro in annual tradition
Flamenco artists in Spain protest COVID-19 restrictions
France eases lockdown but issues curfew from 8:00pm