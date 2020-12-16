Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the opposition leader in Belarus who was forced into exile following the presidential election in August, has been awarded the EU's Sakharov Prize.

David Sassoli, the European Parliament president, presenting the prize, paid tribute to Tsikhanouskaya and the Belarusian opposition.

"Over the last months you have showed the world what it means not to give up, you have defended your rights and you have not given up the struggle," he said, at the ceremony in the EU Parliament chamber.

"The strength of your spirit has shown the way to revolution, which has taken power in the country in 2020 and we pay tribute to you and to your resistance and to your perseverance."

Belarus has been rocked by ongoing unprecedented political demonstrations against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, who is accused of rigging the presidential elections.

Almost all opposition figures have either been jailed by the regime, or forced into exile.