Netherlands set to declare sweeping, immediate COVID-19 lockdown

The Netherlands is set to introduce sweeping coronavirus restrictions including a lockdown that will remain in place until the middle of January.

Schools, non-essential shops and museums will all be closed from midnight on Tuesday, according to local media.

Primary and secondary schools will have to switch to distance learning and people will be urged to remain indoors as much as possible, the Dutch broadcaster NOS said, relying on sources.

It said the lockdown was being introduced swiftly to avoid panic buying in the shops and will remain in place until January 19, 2021.

No official announcement has yet been made, but Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to make a televised statement at 7 pm CET on Monday evening.

NOS said the measures were being taken amid a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections across the Netherlands.

The number of daily cases has surged despite government hopes to reduce them to around 3,600 by the middle of December.

On Sunday 9,937 tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The mass-circulation De Telegraaf also reported the expected closures under the headline: "Almost everything to close".